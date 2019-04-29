Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 22,500 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

