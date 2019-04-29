Verity & Verity LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL)

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,372,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,319. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a one year low of $105.37 and a one year high of $109.67.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.2056 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

