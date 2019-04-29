Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th.

VRNT traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.09. 13,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $515,419.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,078 shares in the company, valued at $10,560,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 11,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $721,975.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,465.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,756,296 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 179.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $770,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 198.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

