Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Holdings Cut by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,955,000 after acquiring an additional 105,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 108,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 68,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $150.16 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

