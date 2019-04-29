Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 351.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,051,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 4,972.3% during the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 2,867,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after buying an additional 2,810,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,827,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,817,000 after buying an additional 1,237,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,395,000.

VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.40. 14,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,968. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $60.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

