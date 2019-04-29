Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) is Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.59 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $116.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.5216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/vanguard-mid-cap-value-etf-voe-is-atlas-capital-advisors-llcs-4th-largest-position.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.