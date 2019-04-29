Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.92. 3,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,258. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.95 and a 1 year high of $87.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $3.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/vanguard-intermediate-term-corporate-bond-etf-vcit-shares-bought-by-naples-global-advisors-llc.html.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.