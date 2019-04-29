Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 169,300 Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 169,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the third quarter valued at $789,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,590,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 148,865 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 215,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Sibanye Gold stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Sibanye Gold Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

