Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMTD. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $51.73 on Monday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 34.94%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

AMTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $60.00 target price on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

