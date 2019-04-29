Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Stake Raised by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,144.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 84,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 19,494 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $90.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Argus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/valero-energy-co-vlo-stake-raised-by-eads-heald-wealth-management.html.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.