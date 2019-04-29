Vail Resorts (MTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.66.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $220.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $179.60 and a 12-month high of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.76 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.92%.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $1,134,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,286.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $72,303,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 388,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,968,000 after purchasing an additional 248,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 131.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,864,000 after purchasing an additional 175,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 151.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,355,000 after purchasing an additional 143,471 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 939.2% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 142,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

