USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.01

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $295.06 million and approximately $53.18 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00019356 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Crex24, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.02947606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00107281 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00037277 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 292,101,738 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,711,542 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, LATOKEN, FCoin, CPDAX, OKEx, Kucoin, Korbit, Coinsuper, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.