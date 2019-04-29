Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 22NW LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,249,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 89,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

UTI opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/universal-technical-institute-inc-uti-holdings-cut-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.