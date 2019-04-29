Unilever (UN) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.50.

Unilever stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 76,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

