Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 38,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.31. Ultrapar Participacoes has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.99.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.