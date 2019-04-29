Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4,810.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,803 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $21,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 85.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $311.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.30.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.83, for a total transaction of $3,528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,622,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total transaction of $241,450.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,776.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $143,394,373. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $353.04. 256,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,480. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

