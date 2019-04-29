UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Given $41.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $41.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UFP Technologies an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ UFPT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,362. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $268.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.50.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Technologies news, VP Mitchell Rock sold 17,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $563,241.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 376,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

