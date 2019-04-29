UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for NEXT (NXT)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NXT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,050 ($79.05) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised NEXT to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,399.09 ($70.55).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,850 ($76.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,224 ($81.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $55.00. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

In related news, insider Amanda James purchased 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,895 ($63.96) per share, for a total transaction of £49,586.35 ($64,793.35). Also, insider Tristia Harrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,086 ($66.46) per share, with a total value of £50,860 ($66,457.60).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

