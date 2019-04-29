UBS Group Reiterates “€7.80” Price Target for Deutsche Bank (DBK)

UBS Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.86 ($9.14).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

FRA DBK opened at €7.34 ($8.54) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.