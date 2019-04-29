UBS Group Raises Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Price Target to $158.00

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Varian Medical Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.86. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $1,873,364.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,080.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 4,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $624,620.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $396,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,156 shares of company stock worth $11,312,291. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 259,404 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,824,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 720,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,635,000 after purchasing an additional 160,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 474,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,762,000 after purchasing an additional 125,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

