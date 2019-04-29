UBS Group Increases Northrop Grumman (NOC) Price Target to $300.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.06.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $283.13 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $340.14. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total transaction of $414,131.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,477.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $74,690.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,197 shares of company stock valued at $34,247,476 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

