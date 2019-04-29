Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti Networks and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of UBNT opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Ubiquiti Networks has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $174.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $307.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.44 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 132.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Networks will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.60, for a total value of $1,608,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 78.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 19.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 97,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

