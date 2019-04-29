Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00003893 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $322,139.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000066 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.