Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.64.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Vertical Group upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price objective for the company.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,171. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $513,409.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

