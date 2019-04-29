Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in J C Penney Company Inc (JCP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 97,200 shares of the department store operator’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J C Penney by 100.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in J C Penney by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,414 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in J C Penney during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Tilden Park Management I LLC bought a new position in J C Penney during the fourth quarter valued at $5,888,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in J C Penney by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,434,509 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 230,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

JCP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J C Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

Shares of JCP opened at $1.36 on Monday. J C Penney Company Inc has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The department store operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

J C Penney Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

