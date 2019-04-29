Tristate Capital (TSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TSC. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens set a $25.00 price objective on Tristate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Sunday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 21.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Seidel bought 2,500 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,083.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Getz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $141,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,019,000 after purchasing an additional 670,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 131,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,153,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 829,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tristate Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.