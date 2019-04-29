Tripio Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. Tripio has a market cap of $8.98 million and $2.33 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00415537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.01005465 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00180951 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001385 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,449,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

