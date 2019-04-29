TransferCoin (TX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00003524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $65,396.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00043808 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 7,594,655 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

