TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 56.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TDG opened at $482.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.36 and a 12 month high of $484.36.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.66 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Longbow Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.82.

In related news, Director Mervin Dunn sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.28, for a total value of $3,866,312.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.22, for a total value of $7,793,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,357 shares of company stock worth $41,248,657 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

