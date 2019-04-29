Traders Sell iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) on Strength (VLUE)

Traders sold shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $4.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $79.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $74.95 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF had the 6th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded up $0.26 for the day and closed at $82.39

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

