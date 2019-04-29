Tractor Supply (TSCO) Shares Bought by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 570.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $107.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $400,996.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,070.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $198,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 346,369 shares of company stock worth $34,881,726. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

