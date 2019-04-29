Total SA (FP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Total SA (EPA:FP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €59.74 ($69.46).

FP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

