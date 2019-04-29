Torchmark Co. (TMK) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,108 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMK. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 20.0% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 51,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,547 shares in the company, valued at $55,305,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,080,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,547 shares in the company, valued at $55,057,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,785 shares of company stock worth $14,109,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE TMK traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $87.84. 13,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,910. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Torchmark Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.28.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Torchmark had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Torchmark’s payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Torchmark Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

