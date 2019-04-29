Tocagen (TOCA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TOCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Tocagen in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.26 price target for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on Tocagen in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tocagen in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

Shares of Tocagen stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.32. 215,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,245. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tocagen has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $242.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.50.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.35). Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 92.56% and a negative net margin of 271.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tocagen will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new position in Tocagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tocagen by 14.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 787,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 101,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tocagen by 25.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after buying an additional 284,518 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

