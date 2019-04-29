TittieCoin Trading 8.5% Higher This Week (TIT)

TittieCoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. TittieCoin has a market cap of $132,157.00 and approximately $981.00 worth of TittieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TittieCoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TittieCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TittieCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.01292913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001821 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00017210 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00111759 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About TittieCoin

TittieCoin (CRYPTO:TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2014. TittieCoin’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. The Reddit community for TittieCoin is /r/tittiecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TittieCoin’s official Twitter account is @TittieCoin . TittieCoin’s official website is tittiecoin.com

TittieCoin Coin Trading

TittieCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TittieCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TittieCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TittieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TittieCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TittieCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.