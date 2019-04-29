ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.65 ($25.17).

Shares of TKA opened at €12.84 ($14.93) on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

