TheStreet Downgrades Brunswick (BC) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Longbow Research set a $68.00 price target on Brunswick and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Brunswick to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.64.
NYSE:BC opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $69.82.
In other news, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $179,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $62,248.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,251 shares of company stock valued at $321,816. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4,579.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,604,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,918 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 207.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
