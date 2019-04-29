TheStreet Downgrades Brunswick (BC) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Longbow Research set a $68.00 price target on Brunswick and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Brunswick to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.64.

NYSE:BC opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $179,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $62,248.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,251 shares of company stock valued at $321,816. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4,579.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,604,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,918 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 207.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

