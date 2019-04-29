The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Trading Up 5.4%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 1,986,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 622,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $334.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.59.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.11 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CFO David Day sold 55,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $383,041.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,881.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,309 shares of company stock worth $1,211,008. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/the-rubicon-project-rubi-trading-up-5-4.html.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.