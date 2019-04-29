Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Telephone & Data Systems has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TDS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.05. 1,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at $478,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,127 in the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

