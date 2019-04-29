Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,218,000 after purchasing an additional 216,599 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,717. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3449 per share. This is a positive change from Telecom Argentina’s previous annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.59%.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.