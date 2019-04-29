Tele Columbus (TC1) Given a €2.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) price target on Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TC1 has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €1.60 ($1.86) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.08 ($3.58).

Tele Columbus stock opened at €1.86 ($2.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.67 million and a PE ratio of -6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.40. Tele Columbus has a 12 month low of €1.48 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of €8.13 ($9.45).

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

