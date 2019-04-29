TD Securities Raises Waste Connections (WCN) Price Target to $94.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.40.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $93.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 103,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 45,902 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $8,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

