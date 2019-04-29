Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 194 ($2.53) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 190.55 ($2.49).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 182.55 ($2.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.20 ($2.69). The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Pete Redfern sold 96,134 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £168,234.50 ($219,828.17).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

