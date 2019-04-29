Targa Resources (TRGP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.45.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 203.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $59.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,820.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Targa Resources by 800.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Targa Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 26.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

