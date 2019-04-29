Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 66.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $63.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.68. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $74.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

In related news, EVP John F. Sheridan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,240,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,507.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $12,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,192,299. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

