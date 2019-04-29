SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $741,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Usman Nabi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.77 per share, with a total value of $253,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,463.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,564,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,851 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

