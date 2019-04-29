Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of SHO opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $280.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,870,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,760,000 after acquiring an additional 227,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,870,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,760,000 after purchasing an additional 227,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,432,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,472,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,606,000 after purchasing an additional 495,602 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,790 shares during the period.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

