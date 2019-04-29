Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases 2,496 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH)

Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM comprises 1.0% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.63. 294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12 month low of $1,401.70 and a 12 month high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases 2,496 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/sunesis-advisors-llc-purchases-2496-shares-of-vanguard-scotts-vanguard-short-term-vcsh.html.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.