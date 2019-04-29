Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 161,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 60,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.13. 1,995,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,111. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “average” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

