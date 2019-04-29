Summer Infant (SUMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Summer Infant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.

Shares of Summer Infant stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.36. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. Research analysts forecast that Summer Infant will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 31,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,679.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,246 shares of company stock valued at $55,566 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,749,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,154 shares during the quarter. Summer Infant makes up 3.8% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 35.91% of Summer Infant worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

